Maids Moreton: Churchwarden guilty of murdering author

  • 9 August 2019
Benjamin Field standing next to novelist Peter Farquhar Image copyright Thames Valley Police
Image caption Benjamin Field (right) has been convicted of the murder of Peter Farquhar

A churchwarden who conned an author into including him in his will has been found guilty of murder.

Benjamin Field, 28, manipulated Peter Farquhar, 69, for financial gain.

