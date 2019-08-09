Maids Moreton: Churchwarden guilty of murdering author
- 9 August 2019
A churchwarden who conned an author into including him in his will has been found guilty of murder.
Benjamin Field, 28, manipulated Peter Farquhar, 69, for financial gain.