Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Cameron Hill, 23, from North Mymms, was stabbed in Hatfield

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man found stabbed at a block of flats.

Cameron Hill, 23, from North Mymms, Hertfordshire, was stabbed in St Peters Close in Hatfield, early on 10 June.

An 18-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and bailed.

A woman, 47, was arrested on 28 June on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Three people have already been charged with murdering Mr Hill, who was treated at the scene and taken to the Lister Hospital in Stevenage where he later died.

Christy Bishop, 37, of St Peters Close, Nicholas Pitts, 38, of Stockbreach Road, and a 16-year-old boy from the town have been remanded in custody.

A 51-year-old man from Hatfield, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

A 48-year-old man from Bristol, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action.

Hertfordshire Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Image copyright sbna Image caption Flowers and tributes have been left at St Peters Close

Image copyright sbna Image caption Police cordoned off the area to carry out a forensic search