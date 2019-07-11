Warner Bros Studios: Firefighters tackle blaze on stage
- 11 July 2019
More than 15 fire service vehicles and their crews are fighting a fire in one of the stages at Warner Bros studios.
Firefighters were called to the film studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, at 23:29 BST on Wednesday.
The council said the set was not being used at the time and there had been no injuries.
All eight Harry Potter films as well as other movies including James Bond, Fast and Furious and the Mission Impossible franchises have filmed at the studios.