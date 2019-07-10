Image copyright East Herts Rural Police Image caption "Suitable words of advice" were given after the police received complaints about the mini camera mounted on a metal pole

A camera has been removed from a pole near a school after "numerous calls" from concerned parents, police said.

The device was spotted on a metal stick on Paddock Road, Buntingford, Hertfordshire, close to Layston First School, a police spokeswoman said.

After inquires, officers discovered it had been put up by a "registered company conducting a traffic survey" and it was taken down.

"Suitable words of advice have been given," the force said.