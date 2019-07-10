Mini camera removed from pole near Hertfordshire school
- 10 July 2019
A camera has been removed from a pole near a school after "numerous calls" from concerned parents, police said.
The device was spotted on a metal stick on Paddock Road, Buntingford, Hertfordshire, close to Layston First School, a police spokeswoman said.
After inquires, officers discovered it had been put up by a "registered company conducting a traffic survey" and it was taken down.
"Suitable words of advice have been given," the force said.
We received numerous calls reporting that a camera had been put up on a pole in Paddock Road, Buntingford and that this was causing concern to residents & parents at a nearby school. Officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team attended and removed the device. pic.twitter.com/P2Fux9NHzu— E Herts Rural Police (@EHertsRrlPolice) July 9, 2019
