Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The incident happened close to two Hemel Hempstead schools

Two men have been taken to hospital with what are thought to be stab wounds after an incident near two schools.

The pair, both in their 20s, were found injured in the vicinity of The Wye, in Hemel Hempstead, near to Haywood Grove School and Astley Cooper School, just after 14:20 BST on Tuesday.

Police said the wounds were thought to have been caused by an "unknown implement".

The injuries were not deemed life-threatening or changing.

One of the men has since been released from hospital.

The force said the incident is not believed to be linked to the schools and detectives were working to trace those involved.