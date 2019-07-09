Image caption The arrests were made by the Metropolitan Police

Police have been given extra time to question two people arrested in Luton on suspicion of terrorism offences.

A 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested following a vehicle stop in the town by officers from the Metropolitan Police on 3 July.

A warrant of further detention has since been granted by Westminster magistrates until 17 July, Scotland Yard said.

A home and a business in Luton were also searched as part of the operation.