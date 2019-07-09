Beds, Herts & Bucks

Luton terror arrests: Police get more time to quiz pair

  • 9 July 2019
New Scotland Yard
Image caption The arrests were made by the Metropolitan Police

Police have been given extra time to question two people arrested in Luton on suspicion of terrorism offences.

A 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested following a vehicle stop in the town by officers from the Metropolitan Police on 3 July.

A warrant of further detention has since been granted by Westminster magistrates until 17 July, Scotland Yard said.

A home and a business in Luton were also searched as part of the operation.

