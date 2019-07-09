Image copyright PA Media Image caption Joy Morgan regularly attended the Israel United in Christ Church in Ilford, east London

A midwifery student who has been missing since Boxing Day was murdered by a man who went to the same church in east London, a court heard.

Joy Morgan, 20, from Hatfield, was last seen on 26 December, but her body has never been found.

Jurors heard she attended the Israel United in Christ Church, in Ilford, along with Shohfah-El Israel - the man accused of killing her.

Mr Israel, 40, denies murder, and is on trial at Reading Crown Court.

Opening the case, prosecutor Mark Fenhalls QC said the trial was "unlike many murder cases".

He added: "No friend, fellow student or family member has seen her.

"Her body is missing, but we say that all the available evidence make sure she is dead and that Israel is responsible."

'Clear social hierarchy'

The court heard Mr Israel, of Fordwych Road, Cricklewood, and his wife at the time, Chindu Nwankwo, who was also a member of the church, had "befriended" Ms Morgan.

Mr Fenhalls said the church's teachings derive from Judaism.

It has 150 members and "a very particular and clear social hierarchy", he said.

"The women have no ranks and are referred to as 'sisters'. The women are required to call the men 'sir'."

Nobody from the church reported Ms Morgan missing, Mr Fenhalls told jurors.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Ms Morgan was last seen dancing at a church celebration in Ilford, London, on 26 December

Ms Morgan was a second year student at the University of Hertfordshire.

She was described by Mr Fenhalls as a "positive young woman who had everything to live for".

He told jurors that the church was "the centrepiece" of her life.

Mr Fenhalls said: "She was a mainstay of the congregation, worshipping regularly and helping run the children's group.

"She has not been seen there since Boxing Day last year.

"On 28 December her number was removed from a church social media chat group.

"There is no good reason why she wanted to leave her only known friends and the church.

"Israel must have been responsible in order to cover for her disappearance."

The trial continues.