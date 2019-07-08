Image copyright PA Media Image caption Physiotherapist Phil Edwards worked at Watford FC in the 1990s

An ex-physiotherapist at Premier League club Watford has died during an inquiry into an alleged child sex offence.

Phil Edwards, 60, was found dead weeks after being arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a teenage boy.

The club has called for anyone with concerns relating to Mr Edwards' spell in the 1990s to contact Watford FC confidentially.

Hertfordshire Police said "certain lines of inquiry are still being looked into" before the inquiry was closed.

Mr Edwards was arrested on 31 May as the force investigated an allegation of sexual activity and abuse of a position of trust with a child at an address in Watford.

He was bailed pending further inquiries but found dead weeks later. Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

Watford FC said it was taking the allegations against its former employee "extremely seriously".

"We understand there will be levels of concern at the accusations of historic abuse during a period in the 1990s and the club is determined to discover the veracity of these allegations and how they may have impacted on those who came in contact with Mr Edwards via Watford FC," it said in a statement.

A spokesman said those calling would be dealt with confidentially and "evidence gathered before determining the next course of action".