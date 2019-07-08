Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shooting for the 25th official Bond instalment started at Pinewood Studios in April

An explosion which injured a crew member on the set of the new James Bond film will not be formally investigated, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.

The crew member "sustained a minor injury" in the blast at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire on 4 June.

The outside of the 007 stage was also damaged in the "controlled explosion".

A HSE spokesman said: "After an initial assessment, we concluded there was no need for a formal investigation."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The latest Bond film will be Daniel Craig's fifth outing as 007 and the film does not have a title yet

Filming for the 25th instalment in the official Bond franchise was taking place at the time of the incident at the studios in Iver Heath.

The official James Bond Twitter account posted at the time that "there were no injuries on set".

Guidance on the HSE website said it only investigates "the most serious work-related incidents, injuries or cases of ill health".

A HSE spokesman said it "considers the matter closed".

A spokeswoman for Pinewood Studios said they would not be commenting.

A few weeks before the incident at Pinewood, Bond star Daniel Craig injured his ankle while filming in Jamaica.

He had "minor ankle surgery" after slipping while filming an action sequence.