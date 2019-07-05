Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Luz Margory Isaza Villegas's body was found on a common

A man has admitted preventing the burial of a woman whose body was found four days after she went missing.

The body of Luz Margory Isaza Villega, 50, of Ritcroft Street, Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire was reported missing on 12 January.

She was found on Northchurch Common, near Berkhamsted, on 17 January.

Alberto Giraldo-Tascon, 55, also of Ritcroft Street, pleaded guilty at St Albans Crown Court to preventing a lawful and proper burial.

He is due to stand trial accused of Ms Villegas' murder later this month.