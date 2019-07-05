Beds, Herts & Bucks

Man admits preventing burial of woman found on Berkhamsted common

  • 5 July 2019
Luz Margory Isaza Villegas Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Luz Margory Isaza Villegas's body was found on a common

A man has admitted preventing the burial of a woman whose body was found four days after she went missing.

The body of Luz Margory Isaza Villega, 50, of Ritcroft Street, Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire was reported missing on 12 January.

She was found on Northchurch Common, near Berkhamsted, on 17 January.

Alberto Giraldo-Tascon, 55, also of Ritcroft Street, pleaded guilty at St Albans Crown Court to preventing a lawful and proper burial.

He is due to stand trial accused of Ms Villegas' murder later this month.

