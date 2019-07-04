Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police were called to Vicarage Road at about 03:20 BST on Wednesday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a multiple stabbing near Watford Football Club.

Several people were wounded in Vicarage Road, Watford, at about 03:20 BST on Wednesday, Hertfordshire Police said.

Armed police and a dog unit were sent to the scene. Two men and a woman were taken to hospital.

The arrested man, a 36-year-old from London, is also being held on suspicion of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

The condition of those who needed hospital treatment is not yet known.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Three people needed hospital treatment