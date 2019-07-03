Image copyright @sunclocktower Image caption Police were called to Vicarage Road at about 03:20 BST on Wednesday

Three people have been taken to hospital following a multiple stabbing near Watford Football Club.

Officers responded to reports "several people had sustained stab wounds" at about 03:20 BST on Wednesday in Vicarage Road, Watford.

Armed officers and a dog unit were sent to the scene to support local officers, Hertfordshire Police said.

The road remains closed while police continue their investigation.