Three in hospital after multiple stabbing in Watford
- 3 July 2019
Three people have been taken to hospital following a multiple stabbing near Watford Football Club.
Officers responded to reports "several people had sustained stab wounds" at about 03:20 BST on Wednesday in Vicarage Road, Watford.
Armed officers and a dog unit were sent to the scene to support local officers, Hertfordshire Police said.
The road remains closed while police continue their investigation.