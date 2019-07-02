Image copyright East Hertfordshire Distrcit Council Image caption The cake was discovered by the side of a road as part of a fly-tip

An anti-litter team is trying to trace the owners of a three-tier cake which was fly-tipped in a lay-by.

The cake, which was decorated with flowers and ribbons, was discovered on North Road between Hertford and Stevenage on Monday.

East Hertfordshire District Council appealed for anyone who recognises the cake to get in touch.

The council tweeted: "Were you at a wedding this weekend? Do you recognise this cake?"

Were you at a wedding this weekend? Do you recognise this cake found on the North Road layby from Hertford to Stevenage as part of a flytip? Please let us know. pic.twitter.com/xOOAYfjpVc — East Herts Council (@EastHerts) July 1, 2019

But one Twitter-user replied to state there was "no way that's a wedding cake" because "the colours aren't on trend for a wedding" and that it was more likely to be from a birthday or baby shower.

Another person suggested the council could trace the owners by checking registry offices for any cancellations.

The council has had to deal with a number of fly-tipping incidents this year.

In February, a school in Bishop's Stortford had to close after a 20ft (6m) pile of waste was dumped at the entrance of its playing field.

Hertfordshire Police linked the incident with two other fly-tipping episodes which happened in the same month.