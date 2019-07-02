Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Julian Randall-Stratton denies two offences of misconduct in a public office

A police community support officer sent messages of a "sexual nature" to a woman who had sought help over a neighbours' dispute, a court has heard.

Hertfordshire Constabulary PCSO Julian Randall-Stratton, 45, allegedly made "inappropriate" contact with three female staff members at a restaurant.

He is also alleged to have accessed police computer records to get information on the women.

Mr Randall-Stratton denies two offences of misconduct in a public office.

Jurors at Luton Crown Court were told the alleged offences cover a period from January 2017 to April 2018.

'Hubba, hubba'

Mr Randall-Stratton, of Hemel Hempstead, had been tasked with helping the woman who contacted police about a neighbours' dispute.

But the court heard he then sent her a WhatsApp message referring to the lingerie and sex toys chain Ann Summers with a "winky" emoji.

In other messages between the pair he allegedly sent a message containing a cartoon with the question: "Do You Like Me?"

Underneath the recipient could respond to "Yes," "No" and "Maybe."

'Stop messaging'

Mr Page said the woman asked the officer why he had sent it to her and he replied: "Just wondered what you would say - sorry if I offended you."

The woman is then alleged to have told him: "Men like you make me sick. Stop messaging me."

The jury was told he responded to social media posts of another female member of staff at the restaurant with the words: "Hubba, hubba."

Prosecutor Douglas Page described the contact and the messages as "flirtatious and of a sexual nature". He said the defendant abused his position as a PCSO to make contact with the women.

The trial continues.