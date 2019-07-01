Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near Mandeville School on Churchill Avenue

A cyclist has "life-changing" injuries after being involved in a crash with a bus.

The incident happened on Churchill Avenue in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, at about 13:30 BST.

An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and air ambulance attended the scene and the 40-year-old woman was flown to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said the woman sustained "serious leg injuries".

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service described her injuries as "life-changing" and said she was taken to the hospital's major trauma centre.