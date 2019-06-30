Image copyright sbna Image caption The mural depicts goal scorer Ellen White in her "goggles" celebration pose

The joint top scorer so far in the Fifa Women's World Cup is being celebrated by a mural of her in her home town.

The painting shows England forward Ellen White, with her distinctive "goggles" goal celebration.

It has been painted at the end of Aylesbury's High Street, in Buckinghamshire.

White, who also plays for Manchester City, has scored five goals in the competition, which has taken England to the semi-finals so far.

The image is part of a national project being organised by Twitter - with murals being painted in home towns and cities where English and Scottish players grew up.

England will next play the United States on Tuesday evening.