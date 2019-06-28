Luton baby window fall 'an accident'
- 28 June 2019
A one-year-old baby is still critically ill in hospital after falling out of a first-floor window in Luton.
The baby was taken to hospital with "life-threatening injuries" on Thursday after falling from the open window in Wellington Street.
Witnesses said they had heard a woman, thought to be the child's mother, screaming "help me, help me".
Bedfordshire Police said it had begun an investigation but was treating it as an accident.