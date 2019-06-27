Image copyright Robin Stott/Geograph Image caption Emergency services were called to Wellington Street in Luton at about 13:00

A baby has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from an open window of a first-floor flat.

Emergency services were called to Wellington Street in Luton at about 13:00 BST.

The child, whose age is not known, has been taken to hospital.

Bedfordshire Police has asked anyone "who was in the area at the time or who witnessed the incident" to contact the force.