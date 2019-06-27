Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Michael Loughlin died four days after he was punched at Butlin's in Bognor Regis

A man who died after a bar fight at a holiday park was a "kind and funny man", his family have said.

Michael Loughlin, 52, from Barton-le-Clay in Bedfordshire, was punched in the head at Butlin's in Bognor Regis on 14 June and died four days later.

In a statement, his family wrote: "A piece of our hearts has been lost and can never be replaced."

A 31-year-old man from Wandsworth, London, arrested in connection with the attack, has been bailed.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

'Deeply loved'

In the statement released to the media, Mr Loughlin's family said he "deeply loved his family and his family loved, doted and depended upon him".

"We are all truly lost without this generous, kind and funny man," it read.

"He was the person we all went to in times of confusion and he never failed to give the right advice.

"Michael was a dedicated follower of Luton Town Football Club, he was a season ticket holder and was over the moon at their recent promotion.

"To find the right words to describe our loss is impossible. A piece of our hearts has been lost and can never be replaced."

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was assaulted in a busy bar at Butlin's in Bognor Regis, police say

Sussex Police has called for witnesses to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Andy Wolstenholme, said: "There were lots of people in the bar at the time of the assault and we want to speak to everyone who was a witness.

"We would particularly like to speak to anyone who heard the conversation Michael was involved in prior to the assault. Were you involved in that conversation?

"We know there are people who can provide this information to us and we are urging them to come forward to us."