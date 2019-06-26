Image copyright Geograph/Thomas Nugent Image caption Aaron Irvine turned up at the victim's home with a "rape kit", Luton Crown Court heard

A masked teenager armed with knives and rope went to rape a 17-year-old girl at her home after she rebuffed him on social media, a court has been told.

Aaron Irvine, now 18, wore black clothes and a balaclava and carried a hunting knife, Luton Crown Court heard.

His backpack contained a second knife, latex gloves, rope, tape, utility belt and wet wipes.

Mr Irvine denies trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence, attempted rape and sexual assault.

The court was told the day before, Mr Irvine had sent the girl a Snapchat text asking "how available" she was.

'Weird comment'

When she replied she was "out of a relationship," he is said to have typed: "Well, I'm known to be very good at making girls happy x"

The alleged victim told the jury that she did not reply: "It was a weird comment. It implied something I wasn't comfortable with."

The pair had been talking on social media since August 2018 as friends, according to the victim.

Mr Irvine went to her home in a Bedfordshire village on the afternoon of 2 January where she was watching TV with a friend, the jury heard.

The friend opened the door to a black-clad figure, brandishing a knife, who backed the girls into the drawing room.

They escaped from the house after the friend kicked Mr Irvine in the groin, the court heard.

He was arrested soon after in a wood nearby with his backpack containing the knife and other items.

Mr Irvine of Thor Drive, Bedford, told officers he had gone to the girl's home only intending to scare her and that she was "not his type".

He has admitted common assault and possessing a bladed article.

The trial continues.