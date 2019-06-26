Image copyright Rodney Burton/Geograph Image caption A section of the A6 by Wilstead will be rebuilt after the foundations of the road having collapsed, the council said

A "dangerous" one mile (1.6km) section of a busy road is to close for about five months after its foundations collapsed.

The A6 at Wilstead, Bedfordshire, will be shut from 22 July to early December, Bedford Borough Council said.

Councillor Charles Royden said the "road has become too dangerous for normal use".

It will be closed from the Bedford Road junction to the Luton Road junction, where the A6 bypasses the village.

Diversions will be put in place and local residents will be receiving leaflets about the work.

The road is to be rebuilt by contractors, Henderson & Taylor.

Mr Royden, Liberal Democrat portfolio holder for highways and transport, said a new speed limit had already been introduced.

"We have worked to bring this project forward as quickly as possible," he said.

Once the work has finished, further repairs will be carried out on the road, a council spokeswoman said but will "not require an extended period of closure".