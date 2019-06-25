Image copyright Google Image caption Seventy-one drivers were caught in a 12-minute period by a marked traffic police car

Traffic officers caught 71 motorists driving through a red light on an M25 slip road during a 12-minute period.

A marked police unit from Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit captured the drivers flouting the law at junction 23 for South Mimms, Hertfordshire on Monday.

In a social media post, the unit said letters will now be sent out in a bid to identify those behind the wheel.

It was accompanied by a picture of all the enforcement letters.

The BCH Road Policing Unit tweet read: "Twelve minutes of enforcement yesterday, and 71 vehicles seen by officers in a marked police car, contravening a red light on the M25 junction 23 exit slip.

"Less than 24 hrs later, letters being sent to the owners to identify the drivers, for points and fines."

The current penalty for failing to stop for a red light is usually an £100 fine and three points on a driving licence, according to the RAC.