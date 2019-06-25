Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Police said Ryan Glanfield (pictured) never accounted for his actions and Nylo Markham was "left dying at the roadside by a so-called friend"

A moped rider has been jailed for seven years over a crash that killed his pillion passenger.

Nylo Markham, 18, died in hospital of injuries when Ryan Glanfield crashed a speeding moped into a car in a bus lane in Bedford on 3 January.

Ryan Glanfield, 27, of Victoria Road, Bedford, was found guilty at Luton Crown Court of causing death by dangerous driving.

Bedfordshire Police said Glanfield left his friend "dying at the roadside".

After the fatal crash, Glanfield searched the pockets of his dying passenger, took both crash helmets and fled the scene, a police spokesman said.

He left his identification card behind leading to his arrest, but he refused to co-operate with police giving "no comment" answers to all their questions.

Witnesses said the moped was travelling well above the speed limit when it crashed.

The moped had been stolen less than two weeks earlier from a supermarket car park in Bedford, the force said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Bedford Road in Kempston at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday, 3 January

When arrested Glanfield had a black eye, grazes to his wrist, elbow, shoulder blade, hip and ankle, but offered no explanation for them.

Sgt Mark Dollard said: "Nylo Markham was a young man with his whole life ahead of him, who did not deserve to be left dying at the roadside by a so-called friend.

"Glanfield has never accounted for his actions and has forced Nylo's family to endure a trial."

He was also banned from driving for eight and a half years following his prison term.