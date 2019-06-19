Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption The statue by Lucas Price was being stored in a property in Furneux Pelham

A "distinctive" bronze statue worth £10,000 has been stolen from a house undergoing renovation work.

The statue by Lucas Price was being stored in a property in the village of Furneux Pelham in Hertfordshire.

Suspects forced entry through a rear glass door and removed it between 15:30 and 23:00 BST on 9 June. A vehicle would have been needed to transport it, police said.

The owners are offering a reward of £1,000 for its safe return.

PC Dave Miller said the statue was "quite distinctive and should be easily recognisable".

"We believe it is quite unique and it is very heavy," he said.

The force said the theft was not being linked to the theft of lead from the roof of St Mary's Church in the village over the weekend.