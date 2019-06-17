Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Thomas was left with serious leg injuries after he was dragged along a road in the village between Buckingham and Milton Keynes

A horse has serious leg injuries after being hit by a car in a country lane, and the motorist then drove off.

The horse, called Thomas, was being ridden by his owner near Thornton in Buckinghamshire.

A vehicle came round a blind bend and the animal was brought to its knees and dragged a short distance before the motorist disappeared, his owner said.

Thames Valley Police said it was investigating and called for witnesses to come forward.

Thomas's owner, who wishes to be known only as Louise, said that both she and her horse were wearing high-visibility clothing and she was "devastated that the driver didn't stop".

"Thomas was in complete shock and has severely injured his front legs," she said.

"[He] is a show horse and this may end his career.

"The speed the car came around the corner was so dangerous I'm shocked we weren't killed."

The Buckingham and District Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We would like to remind drivers [that] horse riders, cyclists and walkers all use these country lanes and reducing your speed and passing in a considerate manner can prevent incidents like this from happening.

"Thomas is receiving veterinary care at the moment and we wish him a speedy and full recovery and hope he has no lasting effects."