Image copyright Google Image caption The junction of Station Road and Rickmansworth High Street

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being injured in a collision involving a bus.

Police were called to the junction of High Street and Station Road in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, at about 14:30 BST on Saturday.

A witness told the BBC the pedestrian was trapped under the wheel of the bus - but that emergency services "were there within seconds".

Several roads and access areas around the scene remain closed off.

Police say the woman suffered "serious injuries". An air ambulance also attended, along with the fire service, road policing and paramedics.

An investigation is under way.