Image copyright Tyrell Family Image caption Social media posts about the dog had been shared thousands of times

A dog that went missing and had thousands of people on social media helping in the search has been found by police during a raid.

Bedfordshire Police were on an operation in Sandy, when an officer spotted the dog in the garden.

They recognised the dog as Clodagh, missing from Therfield near Royston in Hertfordshire since last month.

The dog's owner Jason Tyrell it was "absolutely amazing" and that there had been "lots of tears".

Det Sgt Kelly Gray from Bedfordshire Police said they were "over the moon" they could return the "much loved pet".

Clodagh, an eight-month-old female springer spaniel went missing from its family home.

The Tyrell family appealed on social media for people to help find the dog.

Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Bedfordshire Police took the dog to a local vet who used its microchip to identify it

More than a thousand people joined the "Bring Clodagh Home" Facebook group and posts about the missing dog were shared thousands of times.

Det Sgt Gray said: "It doesn't happen often that your dog is returned by a Special Operations Unit and the National Crime Agency.

"Clodagh's family now have quite a story to tell and we wish them all the best in the future."

Mr Tyrell said the dog was "well" but "quite tired".

He thanked the "people from all over the country" who had been sharing their posts on social media.

"It was just pure luck the police found her" he added.