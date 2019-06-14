Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption The note attached to the knife handed in by a parent who won praise from the police

A parent who handed in a knife found in their son's bedroom has been praised by Bedfordshire Police.

The large knife, found in a weapons bin emptied by officers, carried a note that said: "Unknown history of this knife found in my son's bedroom.

"I don't know any more. Handing it in [means] one more knife off the streets. I despair at the thought of anyone using it, let alone a child of mine."

Police said it was "heartening" some parents appreciated their work.

The police were not revealing further details of where the knife was found or handed in.

Supt Jaki Whittred said: "It's heartening to receive this note with the knife, and to know that parents are firstly aware of the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife, and secondly are supportive of the work we are doing to tackle knife crime.

"It's important that we do what we can to take knives off our streets, and putting them in weapons bins takes them away from people who could use them to cause harm.

"There are a number of signs that we would encourage parents to look out for.

"Changes of behaviour, skipping school, staying out late, and making new friends who they won't let you meet are all signs that your child could be getting involved in serious youth violence."