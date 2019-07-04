Image copyright Geograph/Thomas Nugent Image caption Aaron Irvine has been remanded into custody ahead of sentencing at Luton Crown Court

A masked teenager who went to a 17-year-old girl's home armed with knives after she rebuffed him on Snapchat has been found guilty of sexual assault.

Aaron Irvine, 19, from Bedford, was dressed in black and wore latex gloves when he drove to the home of the girl, who was there with a friend.

Irvine, who was also convicted of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence, then assaulted the pair.

He will be sentenced at Luton Crown Court at a later date.

The court heard that the day before the incident, Irvine had sent the girl a Snapchat message asking if she had a boyfriend.

'Rape kit'

She said she was "out of a relationship" and he replied with "well, I'm known to be very good at making girls happy", his trial heard.

The girl "wasn't comfortable" with the response.

The next day, 2 January, Irvine, who was then 18, drove to the Bedfordshire village home of the girl, who was there with a friend.

He was carrying a "rape kit", his trial heard, which as well as knives included rope, tape, a black utility belt, wet wipes and a change of clothing.

Irvine began caressing the girls' face and hair, and sexually touched the girl who had rebuffed him.

They escaped from the house after the friend kicked Mr Irvine in the groin, the court heard.

Irvine, of Thor Drive, was cleared of attempted rape.

The teenager, who previously admitted common assault and possessing a bladed article, was remanded into custody for the preparation of psychiatric and pre-sentence reports.