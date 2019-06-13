Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Kamil Biecke, 34, a former goalkeeper, was last seen in the early hours of 8 December in Luton

A former professional goalkeeper who fell into a "heavy gambling lifestyle" may have "met a violent end", police have said.

Kamil Biecke, 34, from Luton, was last seen on 8 December at about 01:30 GMT.

Detectives said Mr Biecke, who played for Polish side Baltuyk Gdynia in 2013, may have ended up "in trouble" after moving to the UK.

There has been no telephone or banking activity from his accounts since he disappeared, Bedfordshire Police said.

Mr Biecke moved to the UK in 2016, and was known to visit bookmakers and casinos in the Luton area.

He was reported missing on 14 December by his estranged wife, who was unable to contact him.

Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Kamil Biecke played for the Polish football team Baltuyk Gdynia in 2013

Mr Biecke, who also has links to Cambridgeshire, Milton Keynes and Scotland, had not been in contact with friends or family since his disappearance, police said.

Det Ch Insp Mike Branston said Mr Biecke had "fallen into a heavy gambling lifestyle" after moving to Luton.

"We are concerned that his associations may have caused him to end up in trouble, which could simply mean he has tried to leave this lifestyle, or more worryingly, that he has met a violent end," he said.

Det Ch Insp Branston urged Mr Biecke to contact the force "at the earliest opportunity" if he saw the appeal.

The force will "leave no stone unturned in searching for him" he added.