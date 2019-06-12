Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the girl was attacked in woods near Watchet Lane in Holmer Green, Buckinghamshire

An 11-year-old girl was led into woodland by a man and raped, police said.

The victim was walking on a footpath in Holmer Green, Buckinghamshire, at about 12:00 BST on 1 June.

Thames Valley Police said a man took her by the arm into woods near Watchet Lane and raped her.

The man is described as white, aged about 18, of medium build, about 5ft 4in (164cm) tall, with brown eyes and a nose that "pointed upwards".

Officers said he was wearing either a black or blue Adidas or Nike tracksuit that was a fleece material and a black baseball cap with white lettering on the front.

Supt Amy Clements said: "I would like to reassure the community that this incident is being investigated with the utmost priority.

"This remains an isolated incident and Thames Valley Police have not received any reports of a similar nature."

She added there would be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

Det Insp Kate Francis said officers had been studying CCTV footage and making house-to-house inquiries.

The force is appealing for anyone who was in the area of Watchet Lane and Rookery Meadow on 1 June and saw anything unusual to contact officers.