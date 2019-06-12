Image copyright JThomas/Geograph Image caption All pupils from Arnold Academy who were on the bus avoided serious injury

A man in his 60s was critically injured when the car he was driving collided with a school bus with pupils on board.

The crash happened on the southbound A6 by Pulloxhill, Bedfordshire at about 15:50 BST on Tuesday.

Students on the bus were from Arnold Academy in Barton-le-Clay. The school said they had all avoided serious injury and were taken away on a replacement service.

The driver of the black Vauxhall Astra remains in hospital.

Two passengers in the car sustained minor injuries and were also taken to hospital.

On Facebook the school said: "All our children have avoided serious injury and all got home safely - we will be supporting them in the morning."

Parents praised the school for making sure their children were "safe and sound" and said their thoughts were with the driver.

The road was closed for several hours. Police are asking anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.