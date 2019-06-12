Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Amy Evans died at the scene when the Ford Focus she was driving was involved in a collision on the Wendover bypass, near Aylesbury

A woman who died in a three-car crash in which three children were seriously injured has been named by police.

Amy Evans died at the scene when the Ford Focus she was driving, a Land Rover Discovery and a VW Golf collided on the Wendover bypass near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on Friday.

The children who were in her car were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford. Two have been discharged.

Ms Evans' family have paid tribute to a "wonderful mother".

"We are absolutely devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful Amy," a statement said.

"Amy was a wonderful mother, partner to Jack, daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend who brought joy to everyone she met and will be greatly missed by so many."

Her family also thanked members of the public who helped at the scene, the police and ambulance services for their support and the nursing teams for "the faultless care they provided to the children who were so seriously injured in this tragic accident".

The driver of the Land Rover Discovery was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger in the VW Golf were uninjured.

Thames Valley Police has called for witnesses to come forward.