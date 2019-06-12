Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Cameron Hill, 23, from North Mymms, was stabbed in Hatfield

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found stabbed to death at a block of flats.

Cameron Hill, 23, from North Mymms, was stabbed in St Peters Close, off St Albans Road West in Hatfield, at about 01:25 BST on Monday.

He was taken to the Lister Hospital in Stevenage but died.

A 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from Hatfield and a 48-year-old man from Bristol have been held.

Hertfordshire Police urged witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Iain MacPherson said: "We are continuing our inquiries to establish the circumstances around what happened and detectives remain at the flats, as we examine the scene and speak with local residents."