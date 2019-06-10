Image copyright Twitter/@Fin2410_ Image caption Flames could been seen outside Oaklands College in St Albans

Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a further education college have been released under investigation, police said.

Fire crews were sent to Oaklands College in Hatfield Road, St Albans on Friday after cladding, classrooms and a sports hall caught fire.

The two girls, aged 16 and 17, and a 17-year-old boy were also detained on suspicion of criminal damage.

The college said the "limited" damage was being assessed.

Fifteen fire crews were sent to the fire which damaged the Discovery Centre, one of the largest and newest buildings on the campus.

On Monday, principal Zoe Hancock said: "The building is being assessed this morning by our insurance company to determine the damage and the next steps.

"There is limited damage to the building. We are aware though that due to water damage our sports halls will require a new floor."

Image caption Fifteen fire crews were called to the fire

The college said it was making alternative plans for the lessons that have been affected until the end of term and making sure that all exams go ahead as planned.

The college's summer fair took place as scheduled on Sunday.