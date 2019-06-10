Image copyright Bucks and MK Fire Image caption This picture of the fire was taken about two hours after it started

A fire which broke out overnight at an electricity substation is thought to have been arson, firefighters said.

The blaze at the decommissioned unit in Bradwell near Milton Keynes was reported shortly before 02:15 BST.

Two crews were sent and by 07:00 the fire near Monks Way was burning out under control, said crews.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Early indications are that the fire was started deliberately."

The fire is believed to have started in the external transformer unit.