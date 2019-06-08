Image copyright Google Image caption A Land Rover Discovery, a Ford Focus and a VW Golf collided on the Wendover bypass near Aylesbury

A woman has died and three young children have been seriously injured in a three-car crash.

A Land Rover Discovery, a Ford Focus and a VW Golf collided on the Wendover bypass, near Aylesbury, Bucks, at 16:45 BST on Friday.

The driver of the Ford, a woman who is yet to be formally identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three children in the Ford were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

One of the children has since been discharged from hospital.

The driver of the Land Rover Discovery was also taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

The driver and passenger in the VW Golf were uninjured.

PC Lyndsey Blackaby, of Thames Valley Police, said: "Sadly a woman lost her life in this collision and three young children and a man have been seriously injured.

"We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area of the Wendover bypass, or believes they may have information or a dashcam recording relevant to our investigation, to make contact with police."