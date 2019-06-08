Luton fatal BMW crash: Man arrested after death of passenger
- 8 June 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a passenger in a BMW car died in a crash.
It happened on the slip road at New Airport Way near London Road in Luton on Friday at 18:20 BST.
The BMW crashed into a lamppost and two other passengers were taken to hospital.
The driver was arrested and has also been charged with a drinking and driving offense.
Anyone with information was asked to call police.