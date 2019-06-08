Image copyright Google Image caption The attackers raided the property in Jasmine Road, Luton, just after 08:30 BST on Friday

A man is fighting for life in hospital after being stabbed when four men broke into his home.

The attackers raided the property in Jasmine Road, Luton, just after 08:30 BST on Friday.

Two of the gang searched through a jewellery box, one threatened the man and then stabbed him before all four ran away.

One of the men is described as black, in his early 20s, dressed in a dark blue jacket, and a baseball cap.

Bedfordshire Police said: "The East of England Ambulance Service took the victim to hospital for emergency treatment. He remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition."

Det Insp Craig Laws, who i's leading the investigation, said: "This is clearly a concerning incident, which has left a man with incredibly serious injuries. Our investigation is ongoing, but we are working hard to establish why this happened.

"I would like to speak to anyone who was in Jasmine Road or the immediate area this morning at around 08:30, especially if you saw a group of four men in the area, or saw anyone running away from Jasmine Road.

"If you live in Jasmine Road and you have CCTV, we'd also be keen to speak to you."