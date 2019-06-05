Image copyright Hertfordshire Police

Police have found dozens of bikes stacked up in a back garden as they investigated reports of bicycle theft.

The house in Luton was searched after a driver was arrested on suspicion of stealing pedal bikes.

The 40-year-old man was stopped on the A10 near Buntingford, Hertfordshire, at about 12:00 BST on Tuesday.

A Hertfordshire Police spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are continuing to establish whether the bicycles have been reported as stolen."