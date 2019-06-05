Bicycles found stacked in garden in Luton after arrest
5 June 2019
Police have found dozens of bikes stacked up in a back garden as they investigated reports of bicycle theft.
The house in Luton was searched after a driver was arrested on suspicion of stealing pedal bikes.
The 40-year-old man was stopped on the A10 near Buntingford, Hertfordshire, at about 12:00 BST on Tuesday.
A Hertfordshire Police spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are continuing to establish whether the bicycles have been reported as stolen."