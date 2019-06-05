Image copyright LDN Image caption Luton Airport said it was pleased Unite had "finally agreed" to meet with them

Security staff at Luton Airport have begun their fourth period of strike action over what they say are "heavy-handed" changes to shift patterns.

Unite union members walked out at 04:30 BST on Wednesday and said they would stay away until 20:59 BST on 23 July.

The planned 49 days is the longest period yet - previous strikes were between 1 and 5 May, 7 and 13 May and from 23 May until 3 June.

The airport said there would be "no disruption" for passengers.

Unite said the new shift pattern, which affects up to 120 security guards, could lead to staff working an extra 15 days and only getting nine full weekends free a year.

It is meeting the airport with the independent arbitration service Acas on 12 June to try to resolve the dispute.

The airport had said that under their previous shift pattern the affected security staff were working "slightly less" than their contracted hours.

The union's regional officer, Jeff Hodge, said: "Security guards are determined to fight back against Luton Airport's heavy-handed and antisocial shift changes.

"Management are trying to force staff to work for longer, with shorter breaks, while piling extra costs on the workforce.

"The airport management have even callously cut the amount of free weekends workers get to spend with their friends and family."

An airport spokesman said: "Previous walkouts by the same small number of Unite members have not caused any disruption and we would like to reassure passengers that it will be no different this time.

"Whilst we are disappointed Unite are continuing with their strike, we are pleased that [the union] has finally agreed to meet with us and we remain committed to finding a resolution."