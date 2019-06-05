Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shooting began at Pinewood Studios in April

A blast has injured a crew member on the set of the new James Bond film.

The "controlled explosion" damaged the outside of the famous 007 Stage at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, where the spy franchise is filmed, a tweet from the official James Bond Twitter account said.

No one working inside the studio was hurt, but one crew member outside suffered "a minor injury", it added.

Last month, Bond star Daniel Craig, 51, was injured while filming in Jamaica.

The actor underwent "minor ankle surgery".

The 25th Bond instalment will be Craig's fifth outing as 007.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The latest, as yet unnamed, Bond film is Daniel Craig's fifth outing as 007

Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Wright are also returning.

Oscar winner Rami Malek, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch and Game Night actor Billy Magnussen are joining the cast.

Last year, the release date of the new film was put back following Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle's decision to exit the project.

It had been scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas on 25 October 2019 but is now due to be released in April 2020.

True Detective director Cary Fukunaga has taken over directing duties.