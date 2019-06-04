Image copyright Kimberley Boreham Image caption Kimberley Boreham says she is hoping the caravan, which was not insured, will be traced

A woman who survived aggressive cancer said thieves who took her family's caravan had also "stolen our dreams".

Kimberley Boreham's £8,500 Lunar Quasar caravan, bought two weeks ago, was stolen from outside her family home in Turvey, near Bedford.

The blogger, 35, who was treated for tonsil cancer, said she had intended to write about the disease and caravanning with children.

"I wanted to give people hope and make the most of family time," she said.

She and husband Adam had saved up for the caravan, intending to travel a few months every summer, starting in Scotland this year.

Image copyright Kimberley Boreham Image caption The family had only been for one trip in the caravan before it was stolen

Before the theft, they had only managed a four-day trip to a local campsite to "road-test" the vehicle.

"The kids fells for it, hook, line and sinker. They even went to bed every night when told as they were so excited to get into their bunks," said Mrs Boreham.

She has reported the theft to police, but hopes the thieves might leave the caravan in a lay-by or car park if they realise how much it means to the family.

"The worst thing is that it was not insured. We had been researching insurance but had not yet paid for it," said Mrs Boreham.

Image copyright Kimberley Boreham Image caption Kimberley Boreham underwent treatment for tonsil cancer while pregnant with her daughter Darcy

Mrs Boreham,, who raises funds for Macmillan Cancer, was pregnant with her second child, Darcy, now three, when she underwent surgery for stage three cancer.

Her cancer is still being assessed and while there is no evidence of disease, she remains under oncologists' care until 2020.

Since her diagnosis, Mrs Boreham and her husband have made the decision to live life to the full.

"We still hope to do that, even if it means downsizing our new home to buy another caravan," she said.

Image copyright Kimberley Boreham Image caption Kimberley Boreham with her three children, Parker, Darcy and Noah

Bedfordshire Police confirmed it had received a report of a caravan overnight between Saturday and Sunday.