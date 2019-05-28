Image copyright Hertfordshire County Council Image caption John Tunnard's Brandis painting was sold for £37,000

A Tory-run local authority has made £469,282 from artworks it sold from its collection which it said had "little relevance to the county".

Hertfordshire County Council put 450 items up for auction and they all sold over three months earlier this year.

The money raised will be used to conserve its remaining 167 pieces, the council said.

Opponents of the sale had wanted the "significant body of art" put in a trust.

The council began to acquire the paintings in 1949 as part of the School Loan Collection, an initiative where schools could borrow art to give pupils access to contemporary works.

The service was cut in 2017, at which point the authority had 1,828 works valued at £26.2m.

The council said it wanted to get rid of 90% of the collection because there was a risk of deterioration and a lack of resources to manage the collection properly.

'Nationally significant'

The majority is being gifted to schools, museums and interested local organisations and the authority has also kept a "small manageable collection" of notable or local important works, including Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth sculptures.

The council said it has committed to improving the condition and public visibility of its "nationally significant sculptures".

Conservative councillor Terry Douris said: "Now the auctions are over, we can look towards the restoration of our retained pieces and improving accessibility for the public so everyone can start enjoying these pieces."

A petition to stop the sale asked the council to seek alternative funding options and place the collection in a trust so that it would not be "lost to the public forever".

A number of paintings in the April auction were put on hold while Cambridge auction house, Cheffins, investigated reports of "suspicious behaviour" by an online bidder.

The council said "the sales results all stand" following the investigation.