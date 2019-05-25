Image copyright Herts Police Image caption The cannabis plants were discovered by police in two warehouses

Thousands of cannabis plants with a street value of more than £1m have been seized by police.

The cannabis factory on the Shakespeare Road industrial estate in Watford, Hertfordshire was raided by officers following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Hertfordshire Police said more than 1,400 plants were being cultivated in two warehouses.

Two men found at the site are being treated as victims of modern slavery.

Image copyright Herts Police Image caption Two men found tending the plants are being treated as victims of modern slavery

Sgt Dave Perkins, who led the operation, said: "We are very pleased that we have prevented such a large amount of drugs from reaching the streets."

"The offenders had also illegally by-passed the electricity supply when setting up the factory, creating a potential fire hazard and putting innocent lives in danger," he added.