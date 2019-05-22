Image caption The Walkabout in Watford was closed on Tuesday afternoon while an inspection took place

A council said it was investigating multiple reports that people fell ill after visiting a pub on the day of the FA Cup final.

Walkabout in Watford was closed on Tuesday while borough council officers inspected the site.

The pub said environmental health officers found "no evidence" to suggest it could be linked to the claims.

Watford lost 6-0 to Manchester City in the club's first appearance in the final for 35 years on Sunday.

Walkabout said the pub had re-opened.

Watford Borough Council said it was "aware of a number of reports of people falling ill".

The council said it was working with Public Health England to "identify the source of the incidents and minimise any further spread".

'Felt like death'

Jozz Goodchild said he went to Walkabout in the High Street twice on Saturday after watching Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley, and on Sunday he "felt like death" but thought it was because he had been "drinking a few too many".

He said he was sick all through Sunday night and into Monday, and it was only then it occurred to him that it was not the alcohol.

Mr Goodchild said he did not think it was food poisoning as two of his friends were also ill but out of the three of them, only one ate in the pub.

A Walkabout spokeswoman said one customer reported they had been ill after visiting the site and further claims were made on social media.

She said: "Environmental health officers have been unable to find any evidence to suggest that the site, which has a five star food hygiene rating, can be linked to the claims."