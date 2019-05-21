Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Ramon Djuana, Caleb Brown, Aaron Miller and Jacob Morgan were found guilty of murdering Cemeren Yilmaz

Four gang members who murdered a 16-year-old boy and filmed it on Snapchat have been jailed.

Cemeren Yilmaz was filmed as he lay dying after being stabbed and attacked with a hammer in Bedford in September.

Aaron Miller, 20, Jacob Morgan, 15, Ramon Djuana, 15, and Samuel Brown, 16, were given life sentences after they were found guilty of murder at St Albans Crown Court in April.

The court heard Cemeren was attacked due to his connection to a rival gang.

Brown, Djuana and Morgan were members of the "Black Tom" gang in Bedford while Cemeren was linked to the rival "Mile Road" gang.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Bryan QC said the situation "arises out of a sadly all too common backdrop of gang rivalry and associated carrying and use of weapons".

Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Cemeren Yilmaz, 16, suffered massive internal injuries, a fractured skull and brain damage

During the trial, prosecutor Stuart Trimmer QC told the court: "This is a case some might find grotesque and some might find shocking."

The teenager, known as Gem, had told his brother he expected to be attacked because of the hostility between the two groups.

He had travelled to Bedford from his home in Harrold on 16 September, where he was chased down a street by Miller and one of the boys and punched.

As he lay on the ground he was stabbed with a large knife, causing a severe injury to his kidney.

Moments later, two other members of the gang arrived and began hitting Cemeren in the head and face with a hammer, while one filmed on his mobile phone.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Cemeren Yilmaz died the day after being stabbed near Ashmead Road

Cemeren died the next day after surgery to remove a kidney, having suffered massive internal injuries, a fractured skull, brain damage and two cardiac arrests.

Brown, of Shadwell Drive, Northolt, Middlesex, and Djuana, of Stanley Street, Bedford, were both jailed for a minimum of 17 years.

Morgan, of Winchester Road, Bedford, was ordered to serve at least 16 years in prison.

Miller, of Tavistock Street, Bedford was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years.

The court heard he was not a member of the gang but was called to the scene by his cousin Jacob Morgan.