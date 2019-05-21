Image copyright Aimi Rix Image caption The artwork finished on Friday and repainted over by Sunday

A mural created to show a town "emerging out of the grey" has been painted over with grey paint.

Artist Aimi Rix said she has been left "devastated" when the piece she created on Friday, was covered up by Sunday.

She said the colour choice was "ironic" and believes it was painted over by maintenance workers at Luton's The Mall shopping centre by mistake,

The Arts Council-funded piece is now due to be re-painted next week.

Image copyright Aimi Rix Image caption Aimi Rix said the work took "months" to prepare

Ms Rix said: "I used the grey to represent Luton's grey background and the hand was the artistic hand emerging in a colourful explosion from the grey. "

The piece took "months" to prepare and was located on Church Street, close to St Mary's Church.

"At the time I was absolutely devastated, and The Mall was equally devastated," she said.

The BBC has contacted The Mall for comment.