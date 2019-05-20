Image copyright @roadpolicebch Image caption On Twitter, police said the driver can "reasonably expect to be getting a ban in the very near future"

A Nissan GTR driver has been warned to "expect a ban" after they were caught driving at twice the national speed limit.

The Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit said the sports car hit 142mph on the A1 near Biggleswade, Bedfordshire at about 13:00 BST on Sunday.

Officers said the same car was caught with illegal number plates in April.

On Twitter, police said the driver can "reasonably expect to be getting a ban in the very near future".