Four people who were on their way to a wedding in Germany died in a head-on crash as they drove on the wrong side of the road, an inquest heard.

Nasir Shah, 51, and Nazneen Gull, 48, from Luton, were travelling with two friends from Pakistan when the crash happened on 2 May 2018.

The inquest heard the car was in collision with a Mercedes when they entered Germany at about 02:30 BST.

The coroner ruled the Luton couple died in a road traffic collision.

Ampthill Coroner's Court heard the group had been travelling for 12-and-a-half-hours when the crash happened.

German accident investigators said fatigue, driving at night and the fact Mr Shah was not used to driving on the right-hand side of the road played a part.

France and Belgium

The inquest heard they left Luton on 1 May at about 13:00 and arrived at Calais by ferry at about 19:30.

They then travelled through France and Belgium before stopping to refuel in Luxembourg.

Senior coroner for Bedfordshire, Emma Whitting, said Mr Shah was driving the car, his wife was in the front passenger seat and their two friends were sat in the back.

The crash happened on the L98 Neuried Road at Durch near Offenburg.

Investigators found the French-registered Mercedes was driving between 105 and 120km/h (65-74mph). The road's speed limit is 70km/h.

A prosecution against the Mercedes driver was not pursued.

Ms Whitting concluded Mr Shah and Ms Gull died of multiple injuries.